Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 386,009 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.13% of Marvell Technology Group worth $42,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $48.89. 671,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,182,093. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,268 shares of company stock worth $4,528,495. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

