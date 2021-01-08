Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,457 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.28% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $31,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,187,000 after purchasing an additional 661,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,863,000 after purchasing an additional 194,885 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 104.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,687,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.17.

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.56. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $225.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.08.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

