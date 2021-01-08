Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ: ACHC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/31/2020 – Acadia Healthcare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

12/31/2020 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $44.00.

12/30/2020 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $44.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/18/2020 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2020 – Acadia Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/17/2020 – Acadia Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $52.67. 4,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $53.52.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 17.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $794,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $92,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $412,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

