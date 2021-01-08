Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dynex Capital (DX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE: DX) recently:

1/5/2021 – Dynex Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/31/2020 – Dynex Capital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/29/2020 – Dynex Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

12/18/2020 – Dynex Capital was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Dynex Capital is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE DX opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In other Dynex Capital news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $35,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 37.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 538,672 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 33.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 69,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter worth about $2,301,000. 44.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

