Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Standard Motor Products (SMP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE: SMP) in the last few weeks:

12/28/2020 – Standard Motor Products was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/25/2020 – Standard Motor Products was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/22/2020 – Standard Motor Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Standard Motor enjoys a strong competitive advantage due to brand recognition and sizeable customer base. Its Pollak business buyout has enhanced Standard Motor’s growth opportunities. Healthy balance sheet with low leverage increases the financial flexibility of the firm. Cost cut efforts are also aiding margins and the trend is set to continue. Moreover, robust third results have encouraged Standard Motor to reinstate its dividend payout and stock buyback program. However, rising coronavirus infections and subsequent lockdown may put pressure on the company’s prospects. Rising competition in every market served remains a lingering concern for the firm. Tariff woes in China and economic slowdown are further putting pressure on the company. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

12/18/2020 – Standard Motor Products had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Standard Motor Products was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

SMP opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $956.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.73. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.03.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $343.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.96 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $313,684.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $25,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,129.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,475 shares of company stock worth $741,647. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 91.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 462.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 335.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter worth about $266,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

