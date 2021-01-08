Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/7/2021 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/6/2021 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

12/28/2020 – Lindblad Expeditions was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/25/2020 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.61. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $18.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Get Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 71.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $667,155.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 38.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 158,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,785,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.