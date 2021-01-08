Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for C3.ai (AI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) in the last few weeks:

  • 1/4/2021 – C3.ai is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/4/2021 – C3.ai is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/4/2021 – C3.ai is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/4/2021 – C3.ai is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/4/2021 – C3.ai is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/4/2021 – C3.ai is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/4/2021 – C3.ai is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/4/2021 – C3.ai is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/4/2021 – C3.ai is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/4/2021 – C3.ai is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock.

AI opened at $133.58 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.03 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in C3.ai by 1,809.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 77.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in C3.ai by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $104,000.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

