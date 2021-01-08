Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (DLG)

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR: DLG) in the last few weeks:

  • 1/5/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/5/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/5/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/5/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/5/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/9/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/16/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/9/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/9/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/9/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DLG opened at €45.70 ($53.76) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.21. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a one year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a one year high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.21.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.