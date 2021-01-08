Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (DLG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR: DLG) in the last few weeks:

1/5/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DLG opened at €45.70 ($53.76) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.21. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a one year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a one year high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.21.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.