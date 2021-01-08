Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) recently:

1/6/2021 – Luminar Technologies is now covered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Luminar Technologies is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Luminar Technologies is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Luminar Technologies is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Luminar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/8/2020 – Luminar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. Luminar Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

