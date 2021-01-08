Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ: RADA):

1/7/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

1/6/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

1/5/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

12/24/2020 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

12/21/2020 – RADA Electronic Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/14/2020 – RADA Electronic Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

11/13/2020 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $428.25 million, a P/E ratio of -987.00 and a beta of 1.04. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Get RADA Electronic Industries Ltd alerts:

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. RADA Electronic Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.