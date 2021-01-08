Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SunCoke Energy (SXC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) in the last few weeks:

1/7/2021 – SunCoke Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2021 – SunCoke Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

12/28/2020 – SunCoke Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2020 – SunCoke Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:SXC traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,631. The stock has a market cap of $457.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

Get SunCoke Energy Inc alerts:

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 16.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 513,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.