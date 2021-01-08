Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Equal Weight

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $980.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.50 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,439,000 after acquiring an additional 291,461 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,740,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,381,000 after buying an additional 140,251 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 86,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

