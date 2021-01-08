Wells Fargo & Company Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $265.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

STZ has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.45.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $231.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

