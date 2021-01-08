Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) to Equal Weight

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.24. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $1,808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,143,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,462,274.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,150,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

