Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.35, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

