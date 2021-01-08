WeShow Token (WET) Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. WeShow Token has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $1.53 million worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WeShow Token has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WeShow Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Cashierest and Coinrail.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00106286 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.00444095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00222655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00050536 BTC.

WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,851,903 tokens. The official message board for WeShow Token is blog.naver.com/weshow2018 . WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup . The official website for WeShow Token is www.we.show

WeShow Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeShow Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeShow Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeShow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

