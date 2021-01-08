West Oak Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $92.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $92.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

