West Oak Capital LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in NVIDIA by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after buying an additional 625,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,899,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,032,694,000 after buying an additional 261,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,494 shares of company stock worth $31,088,707. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $533.76 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.40 billion, a PE ratio of 87.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. New Street Research lowered NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.84.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

