West Oak Capital LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $135.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $140.76. The company has a market capitalization of $414.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.99.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

