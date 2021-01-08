West Oak Capital LLC Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.4% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 306,293 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 232,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $130.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.69. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

