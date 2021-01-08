West Oak Capital LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 342,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securiti decreased their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $90.22 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $119.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $168.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

