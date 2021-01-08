West Oak Capital LLC Sells 680 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $212.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.38. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.75.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

