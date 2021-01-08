West Oak Capital LLC Sells 7,195 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 10,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 59,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

NYSE XOM opened at $44.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $190.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

