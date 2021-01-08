Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

WAL stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $68.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,122,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,235,000 after purchasing an additional 125,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,280 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 881,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $27,544,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,242,000 after acquiring an additional 48,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

