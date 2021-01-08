Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Trading Down 5.3%

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN)’s share price was down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 510,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 341,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on WRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Copper and Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold stock. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 943,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.70% of Western Copper and Gold as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.