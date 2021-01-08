Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Shares Gap Down to $7.19

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.19, but opened at $6.64. Western New England Bancorp shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on WNEB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $166.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $44,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after buying an additional 60,032 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 90.8% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 28,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.