Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.69

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.69 and traded as high as $5.45. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 6,255,461 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westwater Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Westwater Resources by 525.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Westwater Resources by 199.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the period. 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westwater Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

