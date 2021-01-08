White Metal Resources Corp. (WHM.V) (CVE:WHM) Trading Down 15.8%

White Metal Resources Corp. (WHM.V) (CVE:WHM) shares traded down 15.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 96,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 269,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.83 million and a PE ratio of -95.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

White Metal Resources Corp. (WHM.V) Company Profile (CVE:WHM)

White Metal Resources Corp., a development stage Company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland, Canada as well as in Namibia in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Shebandowan project comprising the Vanguard property with 99 boundary and single cell mining claims covering an area of 2,107 hectares (ha); and the Far Lake property with 84 single cell mining claims covering an area of 6,269 ha located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for White Metal Resources Corp. (WHM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Metal Resources Corp. (WHM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.