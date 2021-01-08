WhiteCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $36,048.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $57.21 million and approximately $36,048.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004543 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

