Whitemud Resources Inc. (WMK.V) (CVE:WMK) Shares Down 15.4%

Shares of Whitemud Resources Inc. (WMK.V) (CVE:WMK) dropped 15.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 113,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 68,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of C$19.83 million and a PE ratio of 16.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Whitemud Resources Inc. (WMK.V) (CVE:WMK)

Whitemud Resources Inc engages in mining, processing, producing, and marketing kaolin and metakaolin. The company operates in two segments, Metakaolin and Commodities. It also manages and markets liquefied petroleum gas commodities and hydrocarbon products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

