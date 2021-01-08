William D. Baird III Sells 949 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.54. 842,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.41. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $99.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays cut shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair raised shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in bluebird bio by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after buying an additional 51,260 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.