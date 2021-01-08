William D. Baird III Sells 949 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.54. 842,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.41. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $99.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.89.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in bluebird bio by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after buying an additional 51,260 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
