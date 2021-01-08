William Warren Holmes Sells 190,000 Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) (TSE:WM) Stock

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) (TSE:WM) Director William Warren Holmes sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total transaction of C$155,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,938,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,589,570.

Shares of WM stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.77. 1,136,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,997. The company has a market capitalization of C$607.15 million and a P/E ratio of -53.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.95. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$1.35.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

