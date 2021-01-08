Wings (WINGS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.27 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Wings has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $39,011.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can currently be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00037441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.55 or 0.00272499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00028729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,043.60 or 0.02549255 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012041 BTC.

About Wings

WINGS is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.