WINk Price Up 48.2% This Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. WINk has a total market cap of $27.44 million and $3.85 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 48.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006053 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

