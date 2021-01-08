WINk (WIN) Market Cap Reaches $24.07 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, WINk has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $24.07 million and $2.81 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

