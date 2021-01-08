Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Trading Down 6%

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.37 and last traded at $61.60. 722,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 790,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. ValuEngine cut Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $53,705.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,256.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,061 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,994. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

