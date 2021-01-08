Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Trading 5.7% Higher

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.30. 2,501,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 2,596,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Investec lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Wipro alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Wipro by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,623,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 180,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.