Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Shares Gap Up to $1.59

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.77. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 58 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 million.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

