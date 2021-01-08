WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.45

Shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.45 and traded as high as $73.30. WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $73.28, with a volume of 34,118 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFJ. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Main Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 70.1% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 10.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 21.2% during the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund by 60.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend paying small-capitalization companies in Japan. After the 300 largest companies have been removed from the WisdomTree Japan Dividend Index, the remaining companies are chosen for inclusion in the Index.

