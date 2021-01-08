WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF) Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.43 and last traded at $37.58. 46,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 42,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTMF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 48.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,345,000 after purchasing an additional 367,449 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 211.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 254.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 97.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter.

