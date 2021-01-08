Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $181.04

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $181.04 and traded as high as $187.60. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) shares last traded at $183.95, with a volume of 7,520,493 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRW shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) from GBX 213 ($2.78) to GBX 209 ($2.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 192.14 ($2.51).

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 179.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s previous dividend of $2.04. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

In other news, insider Andrew Higginson purchased 29,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £48,965.02 ($63,973.11).

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.