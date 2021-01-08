WOM Protocol Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $17.61 million and $2.18 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00037199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.29 or 0.00263968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00027369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,015.40 or 0.02498194 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012077 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

