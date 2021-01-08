Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.57.
A number of equities analysts have commented on WKHS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.
In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $89,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,990.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 50,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 480,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,043,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,053 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,415 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $27.60 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
Featured Article: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.