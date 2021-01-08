Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WKHS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $89,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,990.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 50,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 480,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,043,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,053 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,415 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $27.60 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

