Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Down 7.4%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares were down 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.57. Approximately 21,236,883 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 19,443,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WKHS. BidaskClub downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92.
In other news, Director Pamela S. Mader sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $89,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,990.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 452,053 shares of company stock worth $10,045,415. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.
About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
