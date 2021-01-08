Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Down 7.4%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares were down 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.57. Approximately 21,236,883 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 19,443,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WKHS. BidaskClub downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela S. Mader sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $89,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,990.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 452,053 shares of company stock worth $10,045,415. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

