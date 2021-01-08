World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $127.05 and last traded at $124.03, with a volume of 542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.09.

Specifically, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $93,270.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,170.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $85,771.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,215.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $581,950. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $864.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.56 and a 200 day moving average of $93.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. Analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2,365.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 145,584 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 201,734.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 58,503 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

