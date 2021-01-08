Wownero (WOW) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Wownero has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $788,111.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 107.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.0814 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wownero

Wownero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

