Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes Sells 6,000 Shares

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,082.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WRAP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. 376,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,612. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.