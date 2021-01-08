Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Hits $40,558.85 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $4.69 billion and $230.75 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $40,558.85 or 0.99786825 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001974 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000131 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 115,711 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX.

