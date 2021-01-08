Wrapped NXM Trading Up 56.3% Over Last Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $38.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 56.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00103483 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.37 or 0.00435827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00217298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00048221 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

