X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XFOR. ValuEngine raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 546,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 38,829 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

